Burbank Crime Report – May 29 Edition

May 1, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 2300 block of Washington Circle at 12:01 AM.
May 2, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 8:25 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1800 block of N Evergreen Street at 12:01 AM.
May 7, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 500 block of E Palm Avenue at 12:01 AM.
May 9, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 900 block of S Victory Boulevard at 7:30 AM.
May 15, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 100 block of E Verdugo Avenue at 9:20 AM.
May 20, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in and theft incidents were reported in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 8:30 AM and the 300 block of N Maple Street at 6:00 PM.
May 23, 2024
- Vandalism: Vandalism incidents occurred in the 400 block of S Main Street at 7:10 AM and the 300 block of N Lomita Street at 12:30 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at N Victory Place/N Lake Street at 11:42 AM.
May 24, 2024
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 3:25 AM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported in the 1000 block of W Olive Avenue at 4:15 AM and N San Fernando Boulevard/E Burbank Boulevard at 1:10 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents occurred in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 12:19 PM, the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 11:46 AM, 4:14 PM, and 9:36 PM, and the 4200 block of W Burbank Boulevard at 2:49 PM.
- Robbery: A robbery was reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 4:14 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1000 block of Omer Lane at 8:53 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 9:31 PM and W Riverside Drive/N Kenwood Street at 9:00 PM.
May 25, 2024
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported at S Shelton Street/W Alameda Avenue at 4:24 AM.
- DUI: A DUI incident occurred in the 1800 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 8:18 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 9:34 PM and the 300 block of N Lomita Street at 9:50 PM.
May 26, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 1400 block of N Avon Street at 10:30 AM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred in the 300 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 6:32 AM.