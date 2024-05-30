Burbank Crime Report – May 30 Edition

May 7, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 500 block of E Palm Avenue at 12:01 AM.
May 24, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 4300 block of W Sarah Street at 12:00 PM.
May 25, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 9:34 PM.
May 26, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 300 block of S San Fernando Boulevard at 6:32 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 1400 block of N Avon Street at 10:30 AM and the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 7:56 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 1100 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 3:40 PM.
- DUI: A DUI incident was reported at N Buena Vista Street/W Chandler Boulevard at 10:52 PM.
May 27, 2024
- Burglary: Burglaries were reported in the 200 block of N Valley Street at 8:00 AM and the 1000 block of N Kenwood Street at 2:09 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred at W Burbank Boulevard/N Hollywood Way at 9:18 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 200 block of E Alameda Avenue at 10:55 AM, the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 12:42 PM, and the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 4:40 PM.
- Fraud: Fraud cases were reported in the 200 block of N Valley Street at 8:00 AM and the 1000 block of Omer Lane at 7:47 PM.
- Assault: Assault incidents occurred in the 200 block of N Third Street at 5:45 PM and 6:12 PM.
May 28, 2024
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported at N Glenoaks Boulevard/Bethany Road at 3:04 AM.