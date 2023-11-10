Burbank Crime Report – November 10 Edition

The city of Burbank is currently experiencing various types of criminal activities, ranging from theft and fraud to motor vehicle theft and drug-related violations. The following information is supplied from the Burbank Police Department through Crimemapping.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

November 7: Two motor vehicle thefts were reported at 8:14 AM on the 3200 block of West Valhalla Drive .

Vehicle Break-In or Theft

November 6: A vehicle break-in or theft was reported at 7:10 AM on the 1100 block of North Fairview Street.

Thefts and Larceny

October 21: The recent spate of thefts began with an incident at 5:10 PM on the 300 block of West Alameda Avenue .

A series of thefts occurred throughout the day, starting at 6:22 AM and 7:47 PM on the 200 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard, at 2:18 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place, and at 8:00 PM on the 3500 block of West Victory Boulevard.

Fraud

November 8: Fraudulent activities were noted at 10:30 PM on the 1300 block of North Victory Place.

Drugs and Alcohol Violations

November 7: At 4:54 PM , a drugs or alcohol violation was reported at the intersection of North Glenoaks Boulevard and Winona Avenue .

Assault and Sex Crimes

November 7: An assault was reported at 12:28 PM on the 300 block of North San Fernando Boulevard .

Weapons Violation

November 8: A weapons-related incident occurred at 1:48 AM near the intersection of North Keystone Street and West Chandler Boulevard.

Vandalism

November 7: A case of vandalism was reported just after midnight at 12:01 AM on the 100 block of East Angelino Avenue.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. They urge residents to remain alert, secure their properties, and report any suspicious activities. The police are committed to restoring peace and order in the community and are seeking the public’s assistance in these efforts.