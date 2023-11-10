Burbank Crime Report – November 10 Edition

The city of Burbank is currently experiencing various types of criminal activities, ranging from theft and fraud to motor vehicle theft and drug-related violations. The following information is supplied from the Burbank Police Department through Crimemapping.
Motor Vehicle Thefts
- November 7: Two motor vehicle thefts were reported at 8:14 AM on the 3200 block of West Valhalla Drive.
- November 8: Another vehicle theft occurred early in the morning at 5:30 AM on the 0 block of West Magnolia Boulevard.
Vehicle Break-In or Theft
- November 6: A vehicle break-in or theft was reported at 7:10 AM on the 1100 block of North Fairview Street.
Thefts and Larceny
- October 21: The recent spate of thefts began with an incident at 5:10 PM on the 300 block of West Alameda Avenue.
- November 7: Thefts continued with an incident at 11:12 AM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place.
- November 8: A series of thefts occurred throughout the day, starting at 6:22 AM and 7:47 PM on the 200 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard, at 2:18 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place, and at 8:00 PM on the 3500 block of West Victory Boulevard.
- November 9: Another theft/larceny was reported in the early morning at 7:45 AM on the 200 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard.
Fraud
- November 8: Fraudulent activities were noted at 10:30 PM on the 1300 block of North Victory Place.
Drugs and Alcohol Violations
- November 7: At 4:54 PM, a drugs or alcohol violation was reported at the intersection of North Glenoaks Boulevard and Winona Avenue.
- November 8: Another incident occurred at 3:34 PM on the 2600 block of West Victory Boulevard.
Assault and Sex Crimes
- November 7: An assault was reported at 12:28 PM on the 300 block of North San Fernando Boulevard.
- November 8: A sex crime was reported in the early morning at 6:38 AM on the 1300 block of Scott Road.
Weapons Violation
- November 8: A weapons-related incident occurred at 1:48 AM near the intersection of North Keystone Street and West Chandler Boulevard.
Vandalism
- November 7: A case of vandalism was reported just after midnight at 12:01 AM on the 100 block of East Angelino Avenue.
The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. They urge residents to remain alert, secure their properties, and report any suspicious activities. The police are committed to restoring peace and order in the community and are seeking the public’s assistance in these efforts.