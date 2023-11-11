Burbank Crime Report – November 11 Edition

A series of crimes, including multiple assaults, thefts, DUIs, and other serious offenses, has recently impacted Burbank with the following incidents reported to Crimemapping.

Assault Incidents

November 9: The city witnessed a disturbing series of assaults throughout the day. The first incident occurred in the early morning hours at 4:21 AM near North Buena Vista Street and West Chandler Boulevard. Later, additional assaults were reported at 6:35 PM on the 200 block of West Olive Avenue, at 7:05 PM on the 200 block of East Magnolia Boulevard, and at 8:00 PM on the 2100 block of North Buena Vista Street. Notably, at 7:11 PM, both an assault and a DUI incident were simultaneously reported at the intersection of Thornton Avenue and North Naomi Street, indicating a possible escalation of violence related to substance abuse.

Theft and Larceny

From October 30 to November 9: Burbank has experienced a series of thefts. The first notable incident took place on October 30 at 9:10 PM on the 600 block of North Victory Boulevard. The pattern continued into early November, with thefts reported on November 8 and 9 at various locations, including the 800 block of South Lake Street, the 1000 block of West Burbank Boulevard, and the 200 block of Bethany Road.

DUI and Drugs/Alcohol Violations

November 8 and 9: The city faced several DUI and drug/alcohol violations, a sign of growing substance-related issues in the community. A DUI was reported at 7:11 PM on Thornton Avenue and North Naomi Street on November 9, coinciding with the reported assault at the same location. A drug/alcohol violation occurred the previous night at 10:30 PM on the 2500 block of West Victory Boulevard.

Motor Vehicle Theft and Vehicle Break-Ins

November 9: Residents were alarmed by a motor vehicle theft at 12:13 PM at West Pacific Avenue and North Screenland Drive. Adding to the vehicular crimes, a vehicle break-in was reported at 1:05 AM on the 700 block of North Fairview Street.

Vandalism and Weapons Incidents

November 9: The community also grappled with vandalism at 6:35 PM on the 200 block of West Olive Avenue and a weapons-related incident at 3:00 PM on the 1000 block of North Lake Street.

Here is vandalism that we always hate to see – someone please bring back my buddies clothes

Fraud

November 2: A fraud incident raised concerns on the 3000 block of West Magnolia Boulevard at 12:00 PM.

This recent spate of criminal activities has emphasized the need for a united community approach to safety and prevention.