Burbank Crime Report – November 17 Edition

The community of Burbank is facing the following criminal activities, as recent reports from Crimemapping reveal a series of offenses ranging from theft and motor vehicle theft to drugs/alcohol violations and fraud.

Theft and Larceny Incidents

: A string of theft and larceny incidents were reported across the city, including at 12:30 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place, 12:45 PM on the 1700 block of North Victory Place, 12:51 PM on the 800 block of Amherst Drive, 2:48 PM again on the 1600 block of North Victory Place, 3:00 PM on the 3900 block of Vanowen Street, and 4:13 PM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place. November 16: Another incident occurred at 8:15 AM on the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

November 14: Motor vehicle thefts were reported at 7:56 AM on the 100 block of North Kenwood Street, 9:32 AM on the 3600 block of West Burbank Boulevard, and again at 3:00 PM on the 3900 block of Vanowen Street.

Drugs and Alcohol Violations

: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at 10:03 AM at North Victory Boulevard and West Olive Avenue. November 16: Further incidents occurred at 1:04 AM on the 2400 block of North San Fernando Boulevard and 1:20 AM at North Buena Vista Street and West Burbank Boulevard.

Fraud Cases

: Fraud was reported at 12:42 PM at San Fernando Boulevard and Delaware Road. November 15: Another case of fraud occurred at 7:26 PM at North Fifth Street and East Orange Grove Avenue.

Vandalism

November 15: Vandalism was reported at 2:46 PM on the 1300 block of North Victory Place.

These incidents highlight a growing concern for safety among Burbank residents. The Burbank Police Department is responding with increased patrols and investigations into these crimes. Residents are being urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with law enforcement to help curb this wave of criminal activities.