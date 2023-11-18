Burbank Crime Report – November 18 Edition

A series of criminal incidents have been reported in the Burbank community, as detailed in the latest reports from Crimemapping. Spanning from November 8 to November 16, 2023, the city has seen a range of crimes including theft, burglary, and DUI.

Theft and Larceny Reports Escalate

November 8 : The first in this series of incidents was reported at 5:30 PM on the 3200 block of West Magnolia Boulevard.

: The first in this series of incidents was reported at 5:30 PM on the 3200 block of West Magnolia Boulevard. November 16: Additional thefts were reported throughout the day, beginning at 11:52 AM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place, followed by another at 5:22 PM in the same area.

Burglary Incident

November 16: A burglary was reported at 4:37 PM on the 500 block of Andover Drive, further contributing to the community’s growing concerns.

DUI Case

November 16: A DUI incident occurred at 12:54 PM on the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue, highlighting the ongoing issue of impaired driving in the area.

Residents are being urged to be extra cautious, secure their properties, and report any suspicious activities. These measures, along with the community’s active participation, are crucial in helping to maintain safety and security in Burbank.