Burbank Crime Report – November 20 Edition

In recent days, Burbank has been grappling the following criminal activities. These crimes spans across various neighborhoods and involves multiple types of offenses.

Motor Vehicle Thefts: Targeting Vehicles

November 17, 3:45 PM: A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1800 Block of Scott Road .

A vehicle was reported stolen from the . November 17, 7:30 PM: Another vehicle theft occurred on the 500 Block of East Magnolia Boulevard.

Burglaries: Breach of Security

November 17, 7:55 AM: A burglary at the 2200 Block of West Victory Boulevard was reported, followed by another at 9:00 PM on the 200 Block of West Verdugo Avenue, indicating a worrying breach in residential and commercial security.

Thefts and Larceny: Spree Across the City

November 10, 5:00 PM: A theft on the 500 Block of South Buena Vista Street .

A theft on the . November 17: Multiple thefts took place throughout the day, including at 11:27 AM and 3:15 PM on the 1600 Block of North Victory Place , and at 6:35 PM on the 200 Block of East Cypress Avenue .

Multiple thefts took place throughout the day, including at and on the , and at on the . November 18: Thefts continued with incidents at 10:37 AM, 2:43 PM, and 3:57 PM on the 1600 Block of North Victory Place and the 200 Block of East Cypress Avenue.

Vehicle Break-Ins: A Disturbing Pattern

November 18 and 19: Repeated vehicle break-ins were reported on the 200 Block of East Orange Grove Avenue.

Fraud: Deceptive Practices

November 17, 4:30 PM: Fraud was reported on the 1300 Block of North Victory Place .

Fraud was reported on the . November 17, 9:16 PM: Another incident of fraud occurred on the 1500 Block of West Magnolia Boulevard.

Drugs and Alcohol Violations: Substance-Related Offenses

November 16 – 20: Drug and alcohol violations were reported at various locations, including the 500 Block of South Glenoaks Boulevard, W Alameda Avenue/S Chavez Street, 900 Block of South Victory Boulevard, and the intersection of West Burbank Boulevard and North Victory Boulevard.

Assaults: Raising Safety Concerns

November 18, 10:45 PM: An assault was reported on the 300 Block of South Glenoaks Boulevard, adding to the growing concern about personal safety.

Vandalism: Property Damage

November 17, 5:00 PM: Vandalism on the 4200 Block of West Burbank Boulevard contributed to concerns about property damage in the area.

Weapons Incidents: Increased Danger

November 18, 3:55 AM: A weapons-related incident occurred near East Burbank Boulevard and North San Fernando Boulevard.

The Burbank Police Department is urging the public to remain vigilant. This series of crimes underscores the importance of community awareness and cooperation in maintaining a safe and secure environment in Burbank.