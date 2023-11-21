Burbank Crime Report – November 21 Edition

The city of Burbank has experienced various types of criminal activities, spanning from motor vehicle thefts and burglaries to assaults, fraud, and DUI incidents. Here is an expanded overview of these recent crimes, presented in chronological order and grouped by crime type:

Motor Vehicle Theft

November 20, 12:01 AM: A vehicle was stolen from the 1500 Block of North Fairview Street.

Vandalism

November 19, 11:18 PM: Vandalism occurred on the 1600 Block of North San Fernando Boulevard.

Assaults

November 19: A series of assaults were reported throughout the day, starting at 8:13 AM on the 500 Block of South Buena Vista Street , then at 12:23 PM on the 1100 Block of North Reese Place , and later at 9:18 PM on the 100 Block of East Alameda Avenue .

November 18, 3:00 PM: An assault took place on the 600 Block of South Lake Street.

Theft and Larceny

November 19, 6:20 PM: A theft occurred at the 1600 Block of North Victory Place.

Fraud

November 19: Fraudulent activities were reported, first at 10:25 AM on the 1800 Block of North Evergreen Street and later at 4:10 PM on the 2500 Block of West Burbank Boulevard.

DUI

November 19, 2:31 AM: A DUI incident occurred near West Oak Street and North Hollywood Way.

Vehicle Break-Ins and Thefts

November 19, 12:41 AM: A vehicle break-in/theft took place on the 200 Block of East Orange Grove Avenue .

November 17, 3:00 PM: Another vehicle break-in/theft occurred on the 300 Block of North Maple Street.

Burglary

November 18, 5:33 PM: A burglary was reported on the 1800 Block of North Lima Street.

The Burbank Police Department urge residents to be vigilant, secure their properties, and report any suspicious activities.