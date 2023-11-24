Burbank Crime Report – November 24 Edition

Burbank Crime Wave: An In-Depth Look at Recent Incidents

BURBANK, CA – The city of Burbank has been experiencing criminal activities, including assaults, thefts, fraud, vandalism, and drug/alcohol violations. Here’s an expanded look at these incidents, organized chronologically by type:

November 15, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 11:30 PM at 2400 Block N Naomi St.

November 16, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 6:13 PM at 200 Block E Cypress Av.

November 18, 2023

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 12:17 AM at 200 Block W Alameda Av.

November 19, 2023

Vandalism: 8:40 AM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

Fraud: 5:34 PM at 400 Block E Providencia Av.

November 20, 2023

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 12:41 PM at 1200 Block Scott Rd .

Theft/Larceny: 1:53 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

Fraud: 4:05 PM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl .

Theft/Larceny: 6:13 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl .

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 10:24 PM at N Buena Vista St/W Victory Bl.

November 21, 2023

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 7:00 PM at 200 Block N San Fernando Bl .

Theft/Larceny: 12:00 PM at 1700 Block Grismer Av .

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 9:25 PM at 1000 Block N San Fernando Bl .

Assault: 6:24 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

Weapons: 2:54 PM at 2200 Block N Buena Vista St .

Fraud: 2:25 PM at 500 Block E Cypress Av .

Theft/Larceny: 1:20 PM at 900 Block N Third St .

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 11:50 AM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl .

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 8:52 AM at 900 Block W Burbank Bl .

8:52 AM at . Assault: 10:00 PM at 300 Block E Valencia Av.

November 22, 2023

Assault: 8:13 AM at 1300 Block W Burbank Bl .

Theft/Larceny: 5:42 AM at N Evergreen St/W Magnolia Bl .

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 6:30 PM at W Verdugo Av/S Virginia Av .

Motor Vehicle Theft: 3:35 PM at 2300 Block W Magnolia Bl .

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 1:57 PM at E Angeleno Av/S Sixth St .

Theft/Larceny: 11:05 AM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

Vandalism: 11:04 AM at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl .

Vandalism: 7:10 PM at 200 Block E Magnolia Bl .

Theft/Larceny: 7:45 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

7:45 PM at . Burglary: 9:30 PM at 3400 Block W Olive Av.

November 23, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 12:59 AM at E Providencia Av/S San Fernando Bl.

These incidents reflect a diverse and troubling pattern of criminal activity in Burbank, with a significant concentration of theft and drug/alcohol violations. The Burbank Police Department is actively urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.