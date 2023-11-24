Burbank Crime Report – November 24 Edition

Burbank Crime Wave: An In-Depth Look at Recent Incidents
BURBANK, CA – The city of Burbank has been experiencing criminal activities, including assaults, thefts, fraud, vandalism, and drug/alcohol violations. Here’s an expanded look at these incidents, organized chronologically by type:
November 15, 2023
- Theft/Larceny: 11:30 PM at 2400 Block N Naomi St.
November 16, 2023
- Theft/Larceny: 6:13 PM at 200 Block E Cypress Av.
November 18, 2023
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 12:17 AM at 200 Block W Alameda Av.
November 19, 2023
- Vandalism: 8:40 AM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.
- Fraud: 5:34 PM at 400 Block E Providencia Av.
November 20, 2023
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 12:41 PM at 1200 Block Scott Rd.
- Theft/Larceny: 1:53 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.
- Fraud: 4:05 PM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.
- Theft/Larceny: 6:13 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 10:24 PM at N Buena Vista St/W Victory Bl.
November 21, 2023
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 7:00 PM at 200 Block N San Fernando Bl.
- Theft/Larceny: 12:00 PM at 1700 Block Grismer Av.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 9:25 PM at 1000 Block N San Fernando Bl.
- Assault: 6:24 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.
- Weapons: 2:54 PM at 2200 Block N Buena Vista St.
- Fraud: 2:25 PM at 500 Block E Cypress Av.
- Theft/Larceny: 1:20 PM at 900 Block N Third St.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 11:50 AM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 8:52 AM at 900 Block W Burbank Bl.
- Assault: 10:00 PM at 300 Block E Valencia Av.
November 22, 2023
- Assault: 8:13 AM at 1300 Block W Burbank Bl.
- Theft/Larceny: 5:42 AM at N Evergreen St/W Magnolia Bl.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 6:30 PM at W Verdugo Av/S Virginia Av.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: 3:35 PM at 2300 Block W Magnolia Bl.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 1:57 PM at E Angeleno Av/S Sixth St.
- Theft/Larceny: 11:05 AM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.
- Vandalism: 11:04 AM at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.
- Vandalism: 7:10 PM at 200 Block E Magnolia Bl.
- Theft/Larceny: 7:45 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.
- Burglary: 9:30 PM at 3400 Block W Olive Av.
November 23, 2023
- Theft/Larceny: 12:59 AM at E Providencia Av/S San Fernando Bl.
These incidents reflect a diverse and troubling pattern of criminal activity in Burbank, with a significant concentration of theft and drug/alcohol violations. The Burbank Police Department is actively urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.