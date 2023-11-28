Burbank Crime Report – November 27 Edition

The City of Burbank has been facing criminal activities, ranging from vehicle-related thefts and DUI incidents to assaults, fraud, and vandalism. The following 35 crimes reported this past weekend is a detailed chronological account of these incidents, grouped by crime type:

November 21, 2023

Fraud: 8:00 AM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

November 22, 2023

DUI: 11:15 PM at 1600 Block N San Fernando Bl .

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 5:31 PM at 700 Block E Magnolia Bl.

November 23, 2023

DUI: 10:49 PM at S Victory Bl/W Elmwood Av .

Vandalism: 8:00 PM at 1800 Block Grismer Av.

November 24, 2023

DUI: 6:40 AM at 200 Block E Cypress Av .

Burglary: 4:37 AM at 2700 Block W Olive Av .

Burglary: 4:26 AM at 100 Block N Victory Bl .

Theft/Larceny: 2:46 AM at 2100 Block W Riverside Dr .

Robbery: 6:40 AM at 200 Block E Cypress Av .

Fraud: 10:26 AM at W Empire Av/Valpreda St .

Theft/Larceny: Various incidents at 1300 Block N Victory Pl at 11:37 AM, 2:04 PM, and 8:34 PM, as well as 1600 Block N Victory Pl at 6:30 PM and 1000 Block W Burbank Bl at 6:25 PM and 6:29 PM.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 3:35 PM at 800 Block E Cypress Av and 7:19 PM at 3500 Block W Victory Bl .

Vandalism: 10:19 AM at 1300 Block N Glenoaks Bl and 9:18 PM at 400 Block E Cypress Av .

10:19 AM at and 9:18 PM at . Motor Vehicle Theft: 8:00 PM at 500 Block S Mariposa St.

November 25, 2023

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 12:37 AM at 1800 Block Grismer Av .

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 11:00 AM at 200 Block E Palm Av .

11:00 AM at . Theft/Larceny: 1:58 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

Robbery: 3:01 PM at Burbank & Beachwood .

3:01 PM at . Theft/Larceny: 3:15 PM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl .

Motor Vehicle Theft: 3:17 PM at 1200 Block S Flower St, BUR .

3:17 PM at . Theft/Larceny: 5:57 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl .

5:57 PM at . Assault: 8:54 PM at N San Fernando Bl/E Burbank Bl.

November 26, 2023

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 3:28 AM at W Clark Av/N Valley St .

3:28 AM at . Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 7:14 AM at 800 Block E Cypress Av.

The Burbank Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. This series of crimes highlights the critical need for community involvement and awareness in crime prevention and public safety efforts.