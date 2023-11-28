Burbank Crime Report – November 28 Edition

The city of Burbank has been witnessing various types of criminal activities, including assaults, thefts, burglaries, vandalism, and vehicle-related crimes. These incidents have been spread across different areas, affecting the sense of safety among residents. Below is a detailed account of these incidents, categorized by crime type:
November 17, 2023
- Vandalism: 3:30 PM at 3700 Block W Burbank Bl.
November 23, 2023
- Vandalism: 3:38 PM at 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl.
November 24, 2023
- Theft/Larceny: 12:00 PM at 1800 Block N Avon St.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: 7:00 PM at 400 Block E Verdugo Av.
November 25, 2023
- Theft/Larceny: 10:10 AM at 2100 Block N Maple St.
November 26, 2023
- Robbery: 10:43 AM at 1100 Block W Alameda Av.
- Vandalism: 8:53 AM at 900 Block W Burbank Bl.
- Vandalism: 12:58 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 3:30 PM at 600 Block N San Fernando Bl.
- Burglary: 4:51 PM at 200 Block W Verdugo Av.
- Theft/Larceny: 5:13 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.
- Theft/Larceny: 6:00 PM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.
- Assault: 8:13 PM at 300 Block E Verdugo Av.