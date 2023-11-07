Burbank Crime Report – November 7 Edition

A wave of vehicle-related crimes and DUI incidents has swept through Burbank, causing widespread concern in reports made to Crimemapping by the Burbank Police Department.

Vehicle Break-Ins/Thefts

The string of vehicle crimes began with a vehicle break-in on the 2400 block of North San Fernando Boulevard at 8:03 PM on November 4. Not long after, at 7:58 PM, a fraud incident was reported on the 1300 block of North Victory Place, potentially linked to the thefts as criminals often seek personal information left in cars.

Continuing the trend, at 4:50 PM, theft/larceny was noted on the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue. As night fell, an assault occurred at 9:47 PM on East Cypress Avenue at North Fifth Street, raising the question of whether the evening’s crimes were connected.

The vehicle break-ins surged on November 5 with incidents at 8:39 AM on the 900 block of North San Fernando Boulevard, at 1:00 PM on the 1900 block of North Niagara Street, and at 10:00 PM on the 800 block of North Screenland Drive. The spate didn’t stop there; further incidents were reported at 10:24 PM on the 1500 block of North Fairview Street and at 2:00 AM on the 1200 block of North Fairview Street.

Assaults and Robbery

An assault took place at 7:33 PM on the 0 block of West Burbank Boulevard, and a robbery was reported shortly before, at 7:19 PM, on the 1600 block of North Victory Place. There was also a theft/larceny at the same time on the 1800 block of West Verdugo Avenue.

Weapons Incident

A weapons incident was reported at 10:05 AM on West Alameda Avenue at South Buena Vista Street, which could potentially escalate community concerns regarding public safety.

DUI Incidents

A worrying number of DUIs were registered on November 5. The first occurred at 1:08 AM on West Magnolia Boulevard at North Lima Street. This was quickly followed by two DUIs at 1:15 AM; one on North San Fernando Boulevard at Grismer Avenue and another at the same location. Another DUI was recorded at 1:36 AM on the 700 block of North First Street.

The Burbank Police Department is issuing a stern warning to residents to secure their vehicles, remain cautious, and report any suspicious activity immediately. They are stepping up patrols in response to this crime wave and are particularly focused on preventing further vehicle-related thefts and DUI incidents. Residents are advised to remove valuables from their cars, ensure vehicles are locked, and avoid driving under the influence at all costs. The police are also asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspects involved in these incidents.