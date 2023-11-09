Burbank Crime Report – November 8 Editon

The city of Burbank has witnessed the following criminal activities, spanning from assaults to theft and vandalism, over the past few days. The Burbank Police Department has been actively responding to these incidents and is urging the community to remain vigilant. Incident were reported to Crimemapping

Assaults

November 6, 10:53 PM: An assault occurred on the 200 block of East Palm Avenue .

November 6, 10:31 PM: Another assault was reported on the 2400 block of North Keystone Street .

November 2, 12:30 PM: An assault took place on the 1000 block of West Riverside Drive.

Vandalism

November 6, 7:55 PM: Vandalism was reported on the 1200 block of North Cordova Street .

November 6, 2:54 PM: Another vandalism incident occurred at North Third Street and East Orange Grove Avenue .

November 6, 7:53 AM: A vandalism case was noted at West Victory Boulevard and North Hollywood Way.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

November 6, 10:00 AM: A motor vehicle theft took place on the 1300 block of West Magnolia Boulevard .

November 5, 11:30 PM: Another vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of North Catalina Street.

Thefts and Larceny

November 6, 5:00 PM: A theft/larceny incident was reported on the 1600 block of North Victory Place .

November 5, 3:55 PM: Thefts/larceny continued with an incident on the 3500 block of West Victory Boulevard.

Fraud

November 5, 11:40 AM: A fraud case occurred on the 200 block of North Third Street.

Vehicle Break-Ins

November 4, 6:00 PM: A vehicle break-in/theft was reported on the 500 block of East Santa Anita Avenue .

November 3, 7:00 PM: Another vehicle break-in took place on the 600 block of North Screenland Drive.

The Burbank Police Department advises residents to take necessary precautions to protect their property and personal safety. These include locking vehicles, avoiding leaving valuables in plain sight, securing homes, and reporting any suspicious activities. Community cooperation and vigilance are key in combating crime.