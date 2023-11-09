Burbank Crime Report – November 9 Edition

The Burbank community just experienced the following criminal activities, with a slight increase in thefts, vehicle break-ins, fraud, and substance-related violations. The Burbank Police Department has reported the following crimes through Crimemapping.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

November 7, 6:33 AM: Residents woke to the unsettling news of a motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of East Elmwood Avenue .

November 7, 10:33 AM: Shortly afterward, another vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of North Kenwood Street, marking a concerning pattern of auto thefts.

Vehicle Break-In orTheft

November 7, 8:39 PM: The day’s crime wave continued into the evening with a vehicle break-in reported on the 100 block of North Victory Boulevard. This incident is part of a worrying increase in vehicle-related crimes in the area.

Thefts and Larceny

November 2 – November 7: Over the span of several days, a series of thefts and larceny incidents plagued various parts of Burbank. Starting on November 2 at 12:00 PM on the 200 block of East Magnolia Boulevard, the string of thefts spanned several locations, including the 300 block and 200 block of East Magnolia Boulevard, and the 1700 block of North Victory Place. The most recent incidents occurred on November 7, with thefts reported on the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue and the 1600 block of North Victory Place. These incidents have raised alarms over the growing trend of property crimes in the community.

Fraud

November 6 and 7: Fraud cases were reported on two consecutive days, with the first occurring on November 6 at 12:36 PM on the 1700 block of North Victory Place, followed by another on November 7 at 11:15 AM on the 1600 block of West Burbank Boulevard. These incidents highlight a concerning trend of deceptive practices aimed at defrauding residents.

Drugs and Alcohol Violations

November 7, 2:28 PM: Amidst the thefts and fraud, a drug and alcohol violation was reported on the 1200 block of South Flower Street, adding to the day’s tally of unlawful activities.

The Burbank Police Department is taking these incidents seriously. They encourage residents to secure their vehicles and belongings, remain aware of their surroundings, and promptly report any suspicious or criminal activity.

The police are reminding residents that their involvement is crucial in deterring crime and maintaining safety in Burbank.