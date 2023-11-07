Burbank Crime Report – Weekend Edition

In the latest criminal activity, the Burbank community has been facing various types of crimes, as reported by the Burbank Police Department to Crimemapping. This report is organized chronologically and by type of crime, revealing a pattern that has left residents on high alert.

Burglary: The sequence of crimes began with a burglary in the early hours on October 31, 2023, when an intruder targeted a vehicle at the 1600 block of North Victory Place at 12:38 PM.

Vandalism: Vandalism incidents started on November 2, with the first occurrence at the 600 block of South Kenneth Road at 3:00 PM, followed by an act at the 1400 block of West Olive Avenue at 6:42 PM.

DUI: On the same day, a DUI was reported at the intersection of West Empire Avenue and North Buena Vista Street at 10:24 PM.

Assault: A violent outbreak commenced on November 2, with an assault on the 1300 block of North Keystone Street at 11:03 PM. The next morning, another assault happened on the 500 block of South Buena Vista Street at 7:32 AM.

Motor Vehicle Theft: On November 3, a motor vehicle theft was reported at the 1500 block of North Evergreen Street at 7:27 AM.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drug and alcohol violations occurred throughout November 3, starting at the 200 block of North Fifth Street at 12:40 AM.

Theft/Larceny: Theft and larceny incidents emerged, with one at the 1300 block of North Victory Place at 10:56 AM on November 3.

More Assaults and Vandalism: The day proceeded with more assaults and vandalism. An assault at the 200 block of East Olive Avenue was reported at 1:50 PM, while vandalism was reported at the 1100 block of West Alameda Avenue at 3:36 PM.

Evening of November 3: The evening saw a series of crimes, starting with another assault on the 1000 block of North Buena Vista Street at 4:45 PM and a theft/larceny at the 1000 block of West Burbank Boulevard at 4:19 PM. The 0 block of East Alameda Avenue reported theft/larceny at 6:12 PM, and vandalism on the 200 block of West Olive Avenue at 6:05 PM.

November 4 Incidents: November 4 began with an assault on the 1000 block of West Burbank Boulevard at 10:24 AM. Substance violations continued with incidents at East Burbank Boulevard/North San Fernando Boulevard at 1:09 AM, at the 1000 block of North Niagara Street at 7:52 AM, and the 100 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard at 11:36 AM. A DUI was reported at West Verdugo Avenue/North Hollywood Way at 12:18 AM, and vandalism occurred at the 100 block of South Lake Street at 2:54 PM. Another DUI followed at the 300 block of North Naomi Street at 3:15 PM. Theft/larceny reports continued with an incident at the 1600 block of North Victory Place at 4:47 PM and the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue at 7:14 PM.

Concluding with Substance Violations: The crime wave concluded on November 5 with a drug/alcohol violation at the 2500 block of Tulare Avenue at 12:29 AM.

Authorities urge residents to be cautious and report any suspicious behavior. The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. Community members are reminded to secure their belongings, stay aware of their surroundings, and maintain communication with their local neighborhood watch programs.