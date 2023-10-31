Burbank Crime Reports – October 30 Edition

The tranquility of the Burbank community has witnessed the following criminal incidents. Reports from the Burbank Police Department to Crimemapping indicate a myriad of criminal activities spanning from theft to weapons violations.

**Burglaries** have become a concerning trend:

– On October 27, an incident was reported on the 1600 block of West Magnolia Boulevard at 1:30 AM.

– The following day saw another burglary on the 3500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard at 6:00 AM.

**Theft and Larceny** are also on the rise:

– An early incident occurred on North Victory Boulevard and Isabel Street on October 27 at 1:50 AM.

– Days prior, on October 18, a report came from the 200 block of East Magnolia Boulevard at 2:51 PM.

– Concerningly, two successive reports from the same location emerged on October 28 from the 1600 block of North Victory Place, first at 3:32 PM and then a mere three hours later at 6:24 PM.

**Assaults** are alarmingly frequent:

– October 27 witnessed an assault on the 200 block of West Linden Avenue at 5:30 PM.

– October 28 began with an assault on the 200 block of North Valley Street at 2:28 AM, followed by another at 9:30 AM on the 400 block of East Cypress Avenue.

– An earlier assault from October 23 on the 1200 block of South Chavez Street at 10:00 AM remains under investigation.

**Drugs and Alcohol Violations** remain a persistent problem:

– October 27 recorded an incident on the 1500 block of North Victory Place at 10:33 PM.

– The next day, an infraction occurred at the intersection of Scott Road and Amherst Drive at 11:47 AM.

– The early hours of October 28 brought a DUI case near South Buena Vista Street and West Riverside Drive at 1:44 AM.

**Other notable incidents**:

– October 27 brought a case of **weapons violation** on the 1600 block of North Victory Place at 4:46 PM and a **robbery** on the 1300 block of North Victory Place at 6:13 PM.

– **Frauds** were recorded on October 18 on the 100 block of North Brighton Street at 7:30 AM, and on October 27 on the 200 block of North Third Street at 5:45 PM.

– **Motor Vehicle Theft** on October 26 at the 3100 block of West Riverside Drive at 2:00 PM and **Vehicle Break-In/Theft** on October 28 at the 100 block of East Palm Avenue at 7:30 PM added to the community’s concerns.

The Burbank Police Department advises residents to remain vigilant, take preventative measures, and promptly report any suspicious behavior. Authorities are intensifying efforts to counteract this spike and ensure the safety of the Burbank community.