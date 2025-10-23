Burbank Dad Builds App to Keep Kids Safe and Entertained Online

When Burbank dad and local app developer Ben Kass couldn’t find a safe way for his two young children to watch videos online, he decided to build one himself. The result is Vidopick, an app that lets parents handpick videos for their kids while keeping them from wandering into unapproved content.

“As a parent, I was always dreaming of having an app that would allow me to custom pick videos for my kids, but also make sure they don’t navigate away, for peace of mind,” Kass said. “Vidopick works the way families actually need it to: simple, safe, and focused on content parents choose for their kids.”

Unlike other options, which are either limited, filled with nonsense, or do not give parents real control, Vidopick puts the choice entirely in your hands. Parents can add any playlists they like. Whether it is educational shows, favorite story channels, or fun science videos, kids get to explore them safely.

Parents can get Vidopick for free, with a few fun playlists already loaded, by visiting https://vpk.to/welcome.

Kass hopes to bring Vidopick to local schools and community organizations, giving educators and parents a simple, safe way to share kid-friendly content that entertains and educates.

For more information, visit https://vidopick.com