Burbank Defeats Hoover In Five Sets

The Bulldogs won the first two games and the fifth set and the match over the Tornadoes.

By Rick Assad

Two minutes shy of two hours is what it took for the Burbank High girls’ volleyball team to vanquish host Hoover in five sets in a Pacific League match on Tuesday afternoon.

The match went in favor of the Bulldogs who took the first two sets before the Tornadoes rallied to claim the next two.

Both teams played well, and each showed signs that more good things are in store.

Officially, the scores were 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 22-25, 15-11.

Carmen Camacho-Platas is the Burbank varsity head coach.

“I thought Hoover was scrappy and had a lot of hustle. I told my girls right before the fifth set that so far, Hoover wants this win more than they did and it was showing in the dropped sets,” she said. “I think that lit a fire which led to them upping their intensity to win the last set. I was happy to see us running our middles much more than we have in other matches, so we’re making progress.”

The decider was tied at 2-2 before the visitors went on a 7-1 run to lead 9-3 on an ace from senior outside hitter Lorin Azizian.

Burbank’s advantage became 10-5 on a kill from sophomore opposite hitter Natalie Eguiazarian but Hoover charged back and came within 12-9 on a push out of bounds from senior setter Grace O’Connor.

The Bulldogs righted the ship and pulled ahead 14-10 on a spike from Azizian and Azizian’s blast clinched the set and match.

Burbank (6-9 and 1-1 in league) seized a 7-1 lead in the opening game as freshman outside hitter Emerson Chong nailed a winner.

Junior middle blocker Madison Yosh’s push extended the cushion to 10-3 and Chong’s ace made it 12-5.

Yosh’s service winner made it 15-7 and Azizian’s spike saw the Bulldogs race to a 17-11 advantage.

Erika Kirakosyan’s bullet witnessed Hoover come within 18-13 as Burbank asked for stoppage in play.

Chong’s service ace handed the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead and Chong’s service winner made it 23-14. The initial set went to Burbank on a kill from Azizian.

The Bulldogs grabbed the second set after leading 4-2 on an ace from junior libero Chloe Gallagher and back-to-back aces from Gallagher that made it 6-2 and 7-2 as Hoover (0-4 and 0-2 in league) asked for a breather.

Yosh’s kill made it 11-3, Yosh’s stuff extended the lead to 14-6 and Yosh added three service winners to make it 17-6 as Hoover requested a time out.

Gallagher’s consecutive aces made it 23-12 and 24-12 and a tapper from Yosh finalized the game.

Burbank controlled the early portion of the third set as the visitors led 5-2 on an ace from Azizian.

Hoover fought back and drew within 8-6 on a kill from Isabella Trejo-Galvez. The Bulldogs led 10-8 on a winner from Azizian and scurried in front 15-12 on a push from Eguiazarian.

A kill from Hoover’s Sona Yegnanyan made it 18-17 in favor of the home team and Yegnanyan’s service ace increased the lead to 21-18.

Trejo-Galvez’s ace made it 24-20 and a hitting miscue by Azizian saw Hoover win its first set.

Burbank was in control early and often during the fourth set as it led 7-4 on a kill from O’Connor.

It became 12-8 on an ace from Azizian but Hoover charged ahead 16-15 on an ace from Yegnanyan.

Harutyunyan’s back-to-back aces made it 21-18 and 22-18 as Burbank asked for time.

Kirakosyan’s stuff saw the Tornadoes inch within 24-22 and Peyton Braun’s service ace sealed the deal as each team won two sets.

Stephanie Yost is the head coach and Director of Volleyball Operations and was equally pleased.

“I love that the girls dug deep today,” she said. “The girls trusted Coach Carmen and played great under her instruction and made the corrections that were needed to get the win.”