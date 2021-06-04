Burbank Deputy Police Chief Michael Albanese Tabbed to Serve as Interim Chief of Police

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess has selected Deputy Chief Michael Albanese to be the Interim Burbank Chief of Police with Chief Scott LaChasse’s upcoming retirement next month. Deputy Chief Albanese is a tenured law enforcement professional who began working for the Burbank Police Department in 2010 as the Patrol Captain. In that assignment, Albanese provided managerial oversight of all the Department’s uniformed operations and the delivery of police services. In July of 2015, Albanese was appointed to the Department’s Deputy Chief position. As the Deputy Chief, Albanese was instrumental in developing and implementing the Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team, acquisition of the Body Worn and In-Car Camera systems, the Department’s Strategic Plan and other various and ongoing critical Departmental operations and community outreach programs.

Burbank Deputy Chief Mike Albanese gives teachers and principals what to expect at the scene during and following any type of incident back in 2013. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Since working at the Burbank Police Department, Albanese has immersed himself into the Department and community, developing best practices in law enforcement and enhancing community engagement and relationships. Albanese can regularly be seen at many functions and outreach programs engaging the community. Additionally, Albanese has been a member of the Burbank Family Service Agency’s Board of Directors for the past eight years and is currently the President of the Board of Directors.

Albanese said of his selection to the Interim Chief of Police position, “It is such a privilege to have this opportunity which highlights my professional law enforcement career. I am very proud of the men and women who work for our Department and I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead them during this transitional period. Continuing an enduring collaboration with the community, City Council and staff during this process is important to me and our Department.”

Albanese has been married for 47 years and he and his wife have three adult children who are thriving in their respective professions. Additionally, Albanese is an avid woodworker and during his off-time he can be found in his woodworking shop designing and creating woodworking projects, many of which he has donated to philanthropic fund-raising causes.

City Manager Justin Hess said of his selection, “Deputy Chief Albanese is a seasoned veteran of law enforcement and brings an unwavering commitment of service and dedication to our

community. He is a true professional and I know he will do well in this interim position leading the department.”

Deputy Chief Albanese will assume the role of Interim Chief of Police on July 7, 2021, and there will be an introduction/announcement of his selection during the beginning of the July 13, 2021, City Council meeting.