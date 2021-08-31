Burbank DUI Checkpoint Nets Two Arrests

Burbank Police conducted a DUI Checkpoint on Saturday, August 28. During the Checkpoint held on Olive between Lake and Victory, they screened a total of 337 vehicles which is a much lower total than pre-COVID-19 checkpoints.

A majority of the vehicles were between 11 pm and midnight when they inspected 158 vehicles.

Checkpoint on Olive at Lake Street (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Of the seven Field Sobriety Tests given, only one driver failed and was booked for DUI. Another motorist was arrested after a warrant came back in his name.

The location for the DUI checkpoint was chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.

During the checkpoint, police officers were looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and checking drivers for valid licensing. A DUI can cost drivers an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can also cause impairment and interfere with the ability to drive safely. Always read the warning labels on medications and follow all directions for use. Marijuana can also cause impairment and lead to a DUI. While medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal in California, driving while under the influence of marijuana is not.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.