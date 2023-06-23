Burbank Economic Development Receives Two Awards of Excellence

The City of Burbank’s Economic Development Division has received prestigious recognition for its outstanding initiatives in economic development. At the California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED) Annual Conference held on June 22, 2023, the division was honored with two Awards of Merit.

One of the accolades received was the Award of Merit for Economic Resiliency & Recovery, which acknowledged the City of Burbank and Untapped Future of Work Accelerator. This award category commends innovative projects, programs, and collaborations implemented between 2020 and 2022 as responses to economic disruption.

The City of Burbank and Untapped Future of Work Virtual Accelerator was established in January 2021 to address the challenges facing the future of the Burbank workforce. By partnering with Untapped Ventures, a Los Angeles-based startup/venture studio and Venture Capital firm, Burbank aimed to stimulate economic development and promote innovation for startups and small businesses. This virtual Accelerator, focusing on pre-seed initiatives, became an essential component of the City’s existing entrepreneurial programming, which includes the successful Burbank Tech Talks event series and the renowned Burbank Pitch Festivals.

The second recognition bestowed upon the City of Burbank was the Award of Merit for Collaboration/Partnership. This award category honors projects that exemplify the spirit of collaboration in economic development between 2020 and 2022.

Visit Burbank’s Monumental Superhero Statue Program was a remarkable collaboration between Burbank Economic Development, DC Comics, and Visit Burbank. The objective of this multi-year program was to brand Burbank as an appealing destination for visitors. Through the collaboration, two iconic DC Universe Superhero statues, Batman and Wonder Woman, were strategically placed in prime tourist locations. The statues not only became popular tourist attractions but also generated significant social media awareness and buzz around Burbank. As a result, tourism experienced a boost, solidifying Burbank’s reputation as the Media Capital of the World. The program’s success has paved the way for additional superhero statues to be planned for the future, further enhancing Burbank’s appeal to visitors.

The City of Burbank is proud to receive these prestigious awards from CALED, as they validate the city’s commitment to fostering economic growth, innovation, and collaboration. These initiatives have not only created opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses but have also elevated Burbank’s profile as a vibrant and dynamic city with a bright economic future.