Burbank Extends Relaxed Parking Enforcement and San Fernando Blvd. Closure Through September

With the pandemic emergency still hanging over Sothern California, Burbank has decided to extend earlier actions to help both businesses and residents.

Parking Enforcement:

With many people continuing to stay home during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Burbank Police Department has extended the temporary suspension of enforcement for certain parking violations through September 30, 2020.

The temporary suspension of parking enforcement pertains to the following parking restrictions in the City of Burbank:

• Street sweeping

• Overtime parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods

Although 72-hour violations will not be enforced during this time, if Burbank Police discover a vehicle that has been obviously abandoned, enforcement action will be at the discretion of a Traffic Bureau Supervisor.

As a reminder, the suspension of the above parking enforcement operations will be in effect until September 30, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and is subject to further extension. Please know that our response to emergencies and other non-emergency calls for service has not changed, and we will continue to deliver uninterrupted police services in our community.

For questions related to the issuance of parking citations, please call (818) 238-3101.

San Fernando Blvd. Closure:

Extending the success of outdoor dining on Burbank’s San Fernando Boulevard, City Manager, Justin Hess, issued a continuance of the Emergency Order that closes portions of San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank from Magnolia Boulevard to Angeleno Avenue until October 4, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

“Closing sections of San Fernando has been hugely successful,” said Hess. “Our Downtown restaurants are able to offer outdoor dining in a safer COVID environment that includes social distancing and fresh air.”

“\We are grateful to Downtown Burbank and the City for keep our business running.” Raymond Joe and Monic Jin from Fuji Ya Sushi stated.

The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) was instrumental in making this happen. They advocated for the closure and provided funding for the barricades along with tables, chairs, umbrellas and decor for open seating along the boulevard. “We were glad to help. The BID is here to support the viability and growth of Downtown and this is something that we can partner with the City for both our businesses and residents.” said Michael Cusumano, Chair of the Downtown BID Board.

The closure includes the following blocks of streets along San Fernando Boulevard.

Angeleno Avenue to Olive Avenue

Olive Avenue to Orange Grove Avenue

Orange Grove Avenue to Magnolia Boulevard

Angeleno Avenue, Olive Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard will remain open to vehicular traffic. The emergency order will be confirmed by the City Council at a future date.

Restaurants will still have to provide a plan and obtain a permit to use the City Right- of-Way for dining space. If a restaurant would like to apply for the permit, they should contact the Economic Development Team who will provide them assistance and answer questions at 818-238-5180.

Some of the currently open restaurants include:

• Don Cuco’s

• Fantasia

• Fuji Ya Sushi

• Gordon Biersch

• Granville

• Gyu-Kaku

• India’s Tandoori

• Kabuki

• Knight Restaurant

• Kopan Ramen

• Over/Under Public House

• Shake Shack

• Story Tavern

• The Great Grill

• Toro Sushi and Poke

• Urban Press Winery

• Wild Carvery

• Wockano

• YardHouse