Burbank Fall Festival Returns With ‘A Night in the Park’

Burbank’s beloved Fall Festival is back, and this time it’s set to be bigger and better than ever.

After last year’s rain delays, the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Valley Cultural Foundation and the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, is ready to light up Johnny Carson Park on Saturday, September 7, 2024, with “A Night in the Park.”

Starting at 4 p.m., this free community celebration promises an evening filled with live music, delicious food truck fare, local art vendors, and a special 30th anniversary screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. With comic Aaron Mliner as the MC and a lineup of talented bands, this festival is the perfect way to kick off the fall season in style.

As the sun sets on Johnny Carson Park, festival-goers will be treated to a vibrant lineup of entertainment, starting with the soulful sounds of Christine Hovhan and Vahe, followed by the energetic Guitar Ninjas All-Stars, and culminating in a performance by Angela O’Neill and The Outrageous8. Between sets, attendees can explore the diverse offerings from local art vendors and savor gourmet delights from a variety of food trucks. The event promises something for everyone, blending the best of Burbank’s cultural scene into one unforgettable evening.

Vahe and Christine Hovhan will perform traditional Armenian music at ‘A Night in the Park.’

The highlight of the night will be the special screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, as director Tim Burton grew up in the city of Burbank. Families and fans of all ages can gather under the stars to relive the magic of Jack Skellington’s journey through Halloween Town, making it the perfect way to usher in the fall season. With free admission and convenient parking at The Pointe, this event is set to be a can’t-miss celebration of community and culture.

RSVP on EventBrite to let organizers know how many people to expect. The event is sponsored by GAIN Credit Union. Johnny Carson Park is located at 400 Bob Hope Drive in Burbank.