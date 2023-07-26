Burbank Fire Chief Eric Garcia to Retire at End of August

Burbank Fire Department’s esteemed Fire Chief, Eric Garcia, has formally announced his intention to retire from the city’s services on August 31, 2023. His departure marks the culmination of a remarkable 30-year-long tenure within the fire service, during which his leadership was instrumental in elevating the Burbank Fire Department to an internationally recognized standard.

“Chief Garcia’s leadership has been an immense asset to our Burbank community,” acknowledged City Manager Justin Hess. “His unwavering dedication and innovative tactics have been fundamental in re-securing both a Class 1 rating for the Burbank Fire Department and its status as an internationally accredited agency. These achievements designate our department as part of an exceptional elite. We express our heartfelt gratitude for Chief Garcia’s years of relentless service and commendable accomplishments.”

With a distinguished career that has spanned three decades, Chief Garcia has held every rank within the Burbank Fire Department, ascending to the position of Fire Chief in December 2017. Having served as a Chief Officer since 2012, Garcia is also a certified State of California Chief Officer, holding both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Garcia said, “It has been an honor to serve Burbank and its citizens in this noble profession. My affection for this community is profound, and I eagerly anticipate its continuous growth and prosperity in the coming years.”

Appointed by the City Manager, the Fire Chief plays a vital role in leading Burbank’s Fire Department as well as serving on the City’s Executive Team.