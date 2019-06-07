Burbank Fire Department And St. Joseph Medical Center Help Hundreds Learn Sidewalk CPR

Fire departments across Los Angeles County stepped out into the communities they serve for this year’s Learn Side Walk CPR. Burbank teamed up with nurses from St. Joseph Medical Center’s Emergency Department and joined forces to teach CPR.

Burbank Fire Department has been teaching the community about a new way to do CPR called Sidewalk CPR.

Hundreds took advantage of the pop-up display at the corner of Palm and San Fernando Boulevard. Nurses and firefighters taught all ages, from young kids to seniors, to do hand only CPR.

The American Heart Association reports that if a person goes into cardiac arrest and a bystander starts CPR within seconds, the patient has a greater chance of full survival.

Most people who stopped by and took the 5-minute lesson were rewarded with a LifeSaver candy because someday they just might be a lifesaver.