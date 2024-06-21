Burbank Fire Department Battles Two Residential Fires in One Day

By
Ashley Erikson
-
0
24
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The Burbank Fire Department had a busy day around the city battling two residential fires, but both were quickly knocked out with no civilian or firefighter reported injuries.

Water and Power
Hollywood Production Center
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

On June 20, 2024, at 10:41 AM, the Burbank Fire Department received a call about a small attic fire on the 1800 block of N. Evergreen St. The first crews arrived on the scene and quickly knocked out the fire of the single-story home.  The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The second house fire call came in at 5:59 PM to the 700 block of E. Magnolia Blvd. Multiple stations responded with crews and found that the fire was coming from the detached car garage located behind the multi-unit property.

The four-car garage had two vehicles inside, and the entire structure was damaged, as well as the front bumper and headlight of a neighboring property truck.  A resident of the building looked at the scene in disbelief as his Ford Focus was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The building across the alley also sustained heat damage to the exterior surface and firefighters on scene worked to clear damaged interior from one of the upstairs rooms. 

CBIS DataTax
New Chamber Website
UCLA Health
Hollywood Production Center

The cause of the garage fire is also under investigation and is inconclusive at this time. Burbank Fire Department and Burbank Water and Power assisted at both residences and luckily, no civilians or firefighters reported injuries at either fire. Damage costs are still being tabulated.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
    CBIS DataTax

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR