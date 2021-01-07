Burbank Fire Department Completes First Round of COVID-19 Vaccine

As a regional partner of the 2020/2021 LA County Vaccine Allocation, the City of Burbank firefighters and paramedics began receiving the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 28, 2020 and reached a milestone this week by completing the first round of the vaccine distribution. The firefighters and paramedics will receive the second dose of the vaccine starting

January 25, 2021.

With oversight from the Burbank Fire Department’s Medical Director, Dr. Steve Rottman, M.D., Burbank Fire Department’s Nurse Educator, Britney Alton, R.N., developed the training curriculum in coordination with the LA County Department of Health Services so that the Burbank paramedics may safely administer the vaccine directly at the Burbank Fire Department Training Facility.

“Completing the first round of the Moderna vaccine is an important milestone for the Burbank Fire Department and will provide our firefighters and paramedics an added layer of protection to better care and serve our community,” said Fire Chief Eric Garcia. “The Burbank Fire Department is grateful to receive the Moderna vaccine, and I want to thank the LA County Department of Health Services for giving us the necessary tools to allocate the vaccines to our firefighters and paramedics in an effective matter.”

Although the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine provides some hope to the community, there is still a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout Los Angeles County. Residents are reminded to continue to abide by the County’s Health Officer Order and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information and updates about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/.