Burbank Fire Department Receives First Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine

As a regional partner of the 2020/2021 LA County Vaccine Allocation, the City of Burbank firefighters and paramedics began receiving the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today. The Burbank Firefighters and Paramedics will have the opportunity to receive the first dose of the vaccine during the next six days and will be scheduled to receive the second dose after 28 days.

Burbank Fire Department’s Nurse Educator, Britney Alton, R.N., developed the training curriculum in coordination with the LA County Department of Health Services so that the Burbank paramedics would be ready to safely administer the vaccine directly at the Burbank Fire Department Training Facility.

“We are grateful to receive the Moderna vaccine at the Burbank Fire Department, and I want to thank the LA County Department of Health Services for giving us the necessary tools to allocate the vaccines to our firefighters and paramedics in an effective matter,” said Fire Chief Eric Garcia. “The Burbank Fire Department is fortunate to have the EMS oversight from our very own Medical Director, Dr. Steve Rottman, M.D., Nurse Educator, Britney Alton, R.N., and the infrastructure to help facilitate the distribution of vaccines to our frontline team members.”

Although the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine provides some hope to the community, there is still a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout Los Angeles County. Residents are reminded to continue to abide by the County’s Health Officer Order and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information and updates about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/.