Burbank Fire Department Responds to Hazardous Materials Incident at McCambridge Park Pool

On Wednesday afternoon, Burbank Fire Department was dispatched to a hazardous materials incident at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd (McCambridge Park Pool) at around 1:37 pm. The incident was caused by a small leak during the transfer of pool chemicals from a delivery truck to the park’s pool system. The chemicals involved in the leak were Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, and hydrochloric acid, which can cause erythema and inflammation of the skin.

Burbank Fire Department Command Post at Hazmat Incident. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

After arriving at the scene, the Burbank Fire crews reported the incident to the HazMat units. Four engines from Burbank and Glendale, two Burbank paramedic units, an Air Utility from Glendale, and a couple of Battalion Chiefs from Burbank were also dispatched to the scene. McCambridge Park facilities, including the tennis center and gym, were evacuated as a precaution.

Hazmat crews made entry and determined that the leak had been stopped by the truck driver prior to the arrival of emergency crews. The truck driver was transported by Burbank Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital for further evaluation. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.