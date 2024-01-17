Burbank Fire Department Swiftly Extinguishes House Fire Kenwood

A prompt and coordinated response by the Burbank Fire Department (BFD) averted a potentially catastrophic situation on Saturday, January 13, as firefighters tackled a significant blaze in a residential area. Battalion Chief David Burke of the Burbank Fire Department reported that the department was alerted to a house fire on the 1900 block of N Kenwood St. at approximately 9:47 PM.

Upon their arrival, first responders were greeted by a daunting scene: heavy smoke and flames were visible from the front and sides of a single-story home. BFD crews launched an aggressive interior attack on the fire. Concurrently, a thorough search of the premises for any victims was conducted.

The skilled efforts of the firefighters led to the fire being successfully knocked down by 10:15 PM. The operation was multi-faceted, involving not only the suppression of the fire but also safeguarding surrounding structures, coordinating ventilation efforts, and engaging in salvage operations to preserve property and prevent further damage.

In this challenging scenario, the Burbank Fire Department was not alone. They received valuable assistance from neighboring agencies, including the Glendale Fire Department, the Burbank Police Department, and Burbank Water and Power.

There were no injuries reported among civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.