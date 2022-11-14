Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles.

“On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at 12:28 PM, Burbank Fire Department (BFD) was dispatched to an emergency medical call for service at the 3100 block of N. Damon Way, Burbank, CA 91504. After arriving on scene, BFD resources assessed and treated one adult male patient,” said Burke in a written statement.

He also said that paramedics transported Leno to a local emergency department for treatment.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.

Leno has enjoyed new success with his new show, Jay Leno’s Garage, where he shows off different cars in his collection and meets with celebrities who share a love of collecting cars with him. Many of the episodes are shot here in his garage in Burbank and on the surrounding streets.