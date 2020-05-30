Burbank Fire Knocks Down Attic Fire and Save The House

Burbank Fire Department was called for smoke inside a house in the 800 Blk of Valencia Street at 5:02 pm, Thursday, as the units were responding to the assignment, got upgraded to a structure fire.

Burbank Engine 11 was first on scene reporting light smoke showing from the eves of the single-story residents. The property owner was outside and reported no one was in the house, as firefighters moved into the house and the additional equipment arriving was given assignments by the Incident Commander Battalion Chief Edmondo St Cyr.

The fire was near the Burbank Glendale border so the assignment included Glendale Engine 27 and a Truck Company.

Truck eleven’s crew took to the roof to ventilate ( cut holes in the roof to allow the heat to escape) as Glendale’s truck company took salvage covers into the house to cover furniture and valuables.

The fire was knocked down quickly with minimal damage and is under routine investigation as to the cause.

There were no injuries to firefighters and an estimate of damages was unavailable. Burbank Police closed a couple of intersections during the emergency.