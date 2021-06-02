Burbank Fire Makes Quick Work on Apartment Fire on Grismer

Burbank fire was called on Tuesday at 6:34 pm for a possible apartment fire at 1711 Grismer Ave. The first units on the scene could see smoke but at a hard time at first locating the specific apartment in the massive layout.

According to Batallion Chief Mark Hatch, upon finding the apartment where the fire was located, the Batallion Chief on the scene “requested two additional Engines and a Truck company was called to assist first alarm units. This brought a BC, an engine, and a truck from Glendale to assist.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

The fire was confined to the unit of origin with no occupants hurt. Two Additional engines and a Truck company were called to assist first alarm units. Interior crews coordinated with rooftop ventilation by truck crews to extinguish the fire.” A ‘knockdown’ was declared shortly after 5pm.

One firefighter at the scene was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury.

No injuries were reported to any of the residents and fire officials called in the Red Cross to assist the displaced occupant.

A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the fire which as of this time is still unknown.