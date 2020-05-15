Burbank Fire Required to Cut Trapped Patient From Car After Accident

Burbank Police responded to the 1400 Blk of Victory Blvd Thursday evening to find a multi-vehicle traffic accident, including a couple of parked cars they called for the Fire Department and advised them, one person, was trapped in a car.

Burbank Fire responded a Physical Rescue Response that included a Truck Company that has hydraulic equipment an Engine Company a Rescue Ambulance and a Battalion Chief to oversee the operation and be a Safety Officer.

Truck 11 responded and were told by Engine 14 who arrived on scene first that a driver was trapped inside one of the cars and they were going to need to use special tools called ‘The Jaws of Life’ with cutting blades and spreading jaws to free the driver. Paramedics started medical care to the driver as fellow firefighters cut the roof off the car and were able to get the driver onto a backboard and rush him to an awaiting ambulance who was transported to a local Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Burbank Police assisted calming and holding the driver’s Cocker Spaniel that was in the car while the Firefighters worked on freeing the driver as other officers started taking information from the witnesses and other drivers that were involved.

Victory Blvd near Griffth Park remained closed during the Police Department investigation. A family friend came to the scene to recover and take the dog home.