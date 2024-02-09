Burbank Firefighters Extinguish Blaze in Vacant Commercial Building

A fire that erupted in a vacant commercial building on the 600 block of S Glenwood Place was successfully extinguished yesterday evening, thanks to the swift response of the Burbank Fire Department and the assistance of the Glendale Fire Department. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported in the incident.

(Photo by Ross A. Benson)

The BFD received an alert and was dispatched to the reported structure fire at approximately 6:10 pm. Upon arrival, the first crews on the scene observed fire and smoke billowing from the rear of the single-story commercial structure. “Our firefighters were quick to assess the situation, confirming that the building was vacant before initiating a coordinated attack on the fire,” stated Battalion Chief Dave Burke of the Burbank Fire Department.

Efforts to contain the fire were effective, and the blaze was declared knocked down by 6:49 pm, preventing any spread to adjacent buildings. “The fire was contained to the building of origin, and I’m relieved to report that there was no damage to nearby structures,” Burke added, highlighting the effectiveness of the response.

The incident, fortunately, resulted in no injuries, a fact that Battalion Chief Burke attributes to the prompt and professional response of the firefighters involved. “Our crews did an outstanding job in managing the situation safely and efficiently,” he said.

Further updates on the investigation into the cause of the fire will be provided as they become available.