Burbank Firefighters Work Quickly to Knockdown House Fire

Burbank firefighters received several calls from neighbors of a possible house fire near the corner of Delaware and Fifth St. at 4:28 pm on Friday, March 26.

Fire equipment responding reported heavy smoke showing and once on scene fire crews reported that the fire was well involved in the attic and in the rear part of the residence. Battalion Chief John Owings assumed the Incident Commander position and requested a coordinated attack with crews going inside the house and on the roof, he also at this time requested 2 additional engine companies on top of the first alarm assignment.

Fire Captain Erik Jueden wets down a eve during the house fire. (Photo By Edward Tovmassian)

According to Battalion Chief Mark Hatch, “The fire was knocked down quickly with no injuries to fire personnel or occupants. Crews began to perform salvage and overhaul.

The resident of the home had told friends and neighbors that she was having roof work done today.