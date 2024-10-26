Burbank Football Blasts Visiting Crescenta Valley 52-7

The Bulldogs own a five-game winning streak and saw Deshawn Laporte toss four scoring passes and Elijah Pendleton account for three touchdowns.

By Rick Assad

Holding a five-game winning streak after pounding Crescenta Valley High 52-7, the Burbank football team is set up nicely for its long standing rival Burroughs next week.

The Bulldogs began with a modest one touchdown lead after one quarter at Memorial Field versus the Falcons on Friday night in a Pacific League game but added three touchdowns in the second period and led 26-0 at halftime.

What followed was a 26-point scoring barrage in the second half as Burbank tallied four touchdowns.

Let’s get a closer look: During this five-game streak, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 256-60.

Additionally, Burbank has outscored its opposition 177-29 across the last three games.

They include tallying 61 points versus Hoover, 64 points against Glendale and Friday’s 52 points versus the Falcons.

“I think that we are doing a good job spreading the ball to several and letting them fight for yards,” Burbank coach Hector Valencia said. “Our offensive line did a great job blocking downfield.”

Sophomore quarterback Deshawn Laporte unloaded four touchdown passes and completed 10 of 12 attempts for 156 yards and wasn’t intercepted.

Daniel Zacaraiz, who is capable of playing quarterback and is now being used as a wide receiver, had a 41-yard scoring pass to junior wide receiver Exodus Freeman with 10:36 left in the third period that gave the Bulldogs a 33-0 advantage and capped a three-play, 77-yard march.

“After a long great game, me and my hardworking brothers came through and got the job done, and it showed on the field that we’re ready for any opponent,” Zacaraiz noted.

The senior also spoke about the touchdown pass.

“It was a great call by our offensive coordinator, and we managed to catch Crescenta Valley off guard,” Zacaraiz said. “I hope Burroughs is ready. We’re hungry for the [CIF Southern Section] playoffs.”

Junior wide receiver/cornerback Elijah Pendleton (54 yards on three catches) had a 52-yard, zig-zag burst into the end zone during the middle of the second period for an 18-0 lead.

“Elijah had a great all-around game, and defensively [sophomore middle linebacker] Aidan Dagher was all over the backfield coming from his linebacker spot and players fed off his energy and intensity,” Valencia added.

Pendleton finished with 97 yards on three runs and also added an 85-yard kickoff return with 5:15 left that handed the Bulldogs a 45-point lead.

Burbank (7-2 and 4-1 in league) took a 6-0 lead when Laporte (105 yards on five rushes) hit sophomore wide receiver/outside linebacker Tyler Hudson (four receptions for 49 yards) with a 37-yard strike as 2:11 remained in the opening frame, ending a six-play, 91-yard march.

The advantage swelled to 12-0 on a 67-yard, seven-play excursion when Laporte drilled Hudson with a three-yard toss and 8:33 left in the second quarter.

Laporte delivered his third scoring pass to senior wide receiver Max Kelley (41 yards on two catches) with 4:11 on the clock in the third period for a 39-0 cushion, climaxing a four-play, 46-yard trek.

Burbank’s advantage became 46-0 when senior wide receiver/outside linebacker Jack Rogerson scooped up a fumble and returned the miscue into a 35-yard score with 10:25 left in the contest.

Crescenta Valley (4-5 and 3-2 in league) scored on an 85-yard kickoff return by junior wide receiver/outside linebacker Xavier Thompson as 7:46 remained and sliced the lead to 46-7.