Burbank Football Drops Tug of War With Muir

Penalties are supposed to be difference makers in football games.

Following in the footsteps of crosstown rival Burroughs, the Burbank High football team could not overcome 21 penalties committed by visiting Muir High in a 20-15 Pacific League loss Monday night at Memorial Field.

The Bulldogs suffered a major blow when quarterback Aram Araradian went out with a shoulder injury early in the second quarter.

“He’s the heart and soul of the team. When he went down the team kind of gasped and were like what’s going on,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “I thought Kuba (Raymond) did an amazing job coming in in a tough spot. He missed pretty much the whole week of practice with the flu. So he really didn’t get reps in practice.”

Burbank (3-5, 2-2) got a big break early in the game as they were able to force Muir receiver Jamier Johnson to fumble the ball. The loose ball ended in the end zone and Burbank’s Lucas Sheppe recovered for the touchdown.

Muir (6-1, 4-0), which is ranked No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, tied things when quarterback Amaris Harrison scored on a 1-yard run with 3:28 left in the first quarter. He was later hurt in the third quarter and did not return.

The Mustangs took the lead when Tyrikk Lawson scored on a 24-yard run with 11:18 left in the first half.

Playing with backup quarterback Erik Wallace, Muir took a 20-7 lead as he hooked up with UCLA-commit John Humphrey on a 3-yard touchdown pass with one minute to play in the third quarter.

Burbank made things interesting early in the fourth quarter as Max Mendieta tackled Wallace in the end zone with 10:07 to play, resulting in a safety.

Later in the quarter the Bulldogs Ian Miller intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Muir territory.

Raymond then scored on a 1-yard run with 3:36 to play.

“Our defense played amazing. They kept us in it until the end,” Colman said. “The kids battled. That’s all you can ask for.”

Burbank is set to host Glendale High on its campus Friday night at 7 p.m.