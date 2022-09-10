Burbank Football Falls Behind, Loses 48-6

The Bulldogs trail 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the intermission before scoring in the third quarter.

By Rick Assad

Though the predicted rain stayed away for the first three quarters of Friday night’s nonleague football game between Burbank High and Brentwood at Memorial Field, it did rain too many turnovers and not enough yards and points for the Bulldogs who lost a 48-6 decision.

Burbank’s lone tally was delivered with 5:29 left in the third quarter and came on a 65-yard pass from senior quarterback Dylan Robinson (four of 11 for 98 yards) to senior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Zakk Estrada that sliced Brentwood’s advantage to 35-6.

“We had a game plan to control the clock and pace of the game. We wanted to get a lead and run the rock,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “I thought we had success running and moved into their territory multiple times early. But mistakes killed us. Giving them a quick touchdown on the scoop and score put us in a tough spot. Then the blocked punt and fumble really turned the momentum.”

Junior quarterback Boone Lourd (13 of 17 for 204 yards) shined after throwing four scoring passes and adding a rushing touchdown.

The Eagles never looked back after taking a 14-0 lead into the second period.

On Burbank’s second possession, and on first and 10 from the Eagles 34-yard line, Robinson (22 yards on eight carries) was trying to free himself from a tackler but lost the football.

A scoop by junior wide receiver/defensive end Dylan Karz was returned 60 yards as 2:38 remained in the initial frame, pushing Brentwood ahead 7-0.

After the Eagles (3-1) forced a punt, Lourd marched the visitors from the Brentwood 29 and across six plays that included a 12-yard toss from Lourd to senior M.J. Coleman, the drive was capped with a 20-yard sprint by Lourd as 8:30 was left in the first quarter as the Eagles extended the lead to 14-0.

Brentwood added two passing touchdowns in the second quarter and were ahead 28-0 at the intermission.

Robinson’s second fumble didn’t lead to the Eagles scoring any points, but when junior kicker Chris Aguirre had his punt stuffed, it led to a three-play, 30-yard march that Lourd ended when he found freshman wide receiver Bryce Coleman on a 15-yard strike that made it 21-0 as 2:31 remained in the second period.

When the Bulldogs (2-2) punted it led to a Lourd’s 18-yard toss to senior wide receiver/free safety M.J. Coleman with 42 seconds left on the clock and a four-touchdown lead.

“Brentwood is a good team and well coached. They don’t make mistakes and they capitalize on yours,” Colman said. “We have to learn from that and get better. Focus and attention to details all week in preparation are key and then execution on Friday nights become easier.”

The Eagles added three more touchdowns in the second half including a tally on their first possession as Lourd found junior wide receiver Davis Wong with a 59-yard toss and 9:57 left for a 35-0 cushion.

On its third series of the second half, the Eagles vaulted ahead 42-6 on a 31-yard bullet from Lourd to Karz with 1:09 showing in the third quarter.

Brentwood failed to score after a second stuffed punt on Aguirre, but the Eagles did find the end zone on a 66-yard throw from junior signal caller Matthew Michaels to sophomore wide receiver Ryder Brownstein with 4:45 left in the game as the Eagles stretched their lead to 48-6.

Colman said his team will bounce back, but it’s going to take effort.

“We just have to learn from our mistakes,” he said. “Have a great week of practice and come out and play better next week.”

The Bulldogs take to the road next week as they face St. Genevieve on Friday with a 7 p.m. start.