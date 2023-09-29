Burbank Football Gets Run Up by Arcadia

The Burbank High football wasn’t at full strength going into its Pacific League opener at Arcadia High.

As Friday’s game progressed, things didn’t get any better as Bulldogs trainer Nick Cascelli had to work on ‘at least seven or eight players’ who were banged up for one reason or another.

After a relatively close first half things got ugly in the end of Arcadia’s 59-14 victory

“We had the bye week and we were hoping to get everyone healthy, but a couple of weird things happened to a couple of kids that weren’t even football related,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “We have some young guys who got to see what varsity football is all about. Hopefully that can help them grow quickly.”

The Apaches (4-2, 1-0) were clearly the better team.

But they also kept their starters in leading by more than 35 points late in the fourth quarter and even scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play.

Burbank (2-4, 0-1) played tough in the early going as Arcadia did not get on the board until 2:25 remained in the first quarter when receiver Mikal Reed to a short pass 73 yards to the end zone.

Arcadia led 18-0 before Burbank’s Joseph Caballero scored on a 2-yard run with 3:11 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 18-7.

After Arcadia scored a touchdown early in the third quarter, Caballero scored his second of the night with 8:37 left in the third quarter as he pushed through on a 1-yard run.}

But from then it was all Arcadia. The Apaches scored 35 points unanswered, taking advantage of an interception that was returned the entire way on a fumble that came on a kickoff.

Burbank will return to Pacific League play next Friday against Crescenta Valley at Glendale High’s Moyse Field.

