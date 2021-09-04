Burbank Football Has No Trouble With Unfamiliar Foe

For the second team this season the Burbank High football team didn’t know who it would be playing until the day of the game.

Originally scheduled to play La Salle High of Pasadena, the Lancers pulled out late Thursday night.

Burbank was fortunate to pick up Mountain View of El Monte early Friday morning.

The change didn’t bother the Bulldogs at all as they earned a 51-0 nonleague win on the road.

“That’s the reality of what we’re in right now. Thankfully it worked out for us and thanks to them for hosting us. It was good for our kids to get used to adversity and uncertainty. They came into my classroom at lunchtime and popped up some film and said let’s adjust. (It was) polar opposite of La Salle,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said.

Jonathan Powell goes up for a catch for the Bulldogs. Photo courtesy Doug Brown



Burbank (1-2) got on the board with 5:15 left in the first quarter as Rony Preza scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs added to their lead on the first play of the second quarter as quarterback Dylan Robinson found Gio Saenz on a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Burbank took advantage of a short punt by Mountain View to score its third touchdown.

Jonathan Powell caught the ball and had to run just 22 yards into the end zone.

A bad snap by Mountain View resulted in a safety and Burbank added two more points at the 7:17 mark of the second quarter.

The Bulldogs added another touchdown with Robinson hooked up with Zakk Estrada on a 7-yard pass.

Just before halftime Burbank took advantage of another Mountain View error on special teams as Nick Franco intercepted a pass by the punter who attempted to throw the ball in desperation after another snap that was off target.

Burbank led 37-0 at halftime.

Robinson scored on a 13-yard run with 9:03 left in the third quarter. Preza scored on a 7-yard run with 1:44 left in the quarter. Kicker Freddy Cardenas was successful on all of his extra-point attempts.

Burbank is scheduled to play at Brentwood next Friday at 5 p.m.