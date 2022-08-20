Burbank Football Loses Heartbreaker to Dos Pueblos

Gregory Tripathi kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lead Dos Pueblos High of Goleta to a 22-19 victory over a Burbank High team that all things considered put together arguably one of its greatest efforts in recent memory.

The Friday night contest at Memorial Field was extremely impressive for Burbank in its first game of the season.

The Bulldogs were essentially playing without eight individuals it should have had under normal circumstances. Burbank lost two starters who transferred during the offseason. The Bulldogs were missing four starters, including starting quarterback Dylan Robinson, to COVID and saw two more key players go down injured in the game and not return.

Burbank has also been without coach Adam Colman due to COVID.

“I’ve been out the last 10 days and I told our guys I love you guys so much and if you love me don’t tell me, show me on the field,” Colman said. “I’ve never felt so much love in my life.”

Sophomore Daniel Zacariaz took over at quarterback and for his varsity game ever, he showed improved confidence as the game went along. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 216 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Senior Zakk Estrada was clearly the player who kept Burbank moving. Playing on both offense and defense, he had 22 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also had 10 receptions for 11 yards.

“At the end of the game it just came down to who could do it best. If we have (all) our players we win that game easily. It was a good game,” Estrada said.

If not for some minor mistakes on special teams, Burbank might have actually won the contest.

The Bulldogs snapped the ball out of the back of the end zone with 3:53 left in the first quarter on a punt attempt.

Estrada scored on a 1-yard reserve with 3:32 left in the first half to make it 7-2 following a successful extra point by Chris Aguirre.

The visiting Chargers re-took the lead with 13.4 seconds left in the first half as quarterback Ryan Marsh scored on a 1-yard keeper.

Tripathi gave Dos Pueblos a 12-7 lead when he kicked a 32-yard field goal with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

Burbank fought back. After recovering the ball that was snapped over his head, Zacariaz somehow found Mike Martinez on a 20-yard touchdown reception with 3:04 left in the third quarter that put the Bulldogs back in front. Burbank was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion attempt.

Dos Pueblos went back in front 19-13 when David Buso scored on a 4-yard run with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs drove deep into Charger territory early in the fourth quarter only to turn the ball over on downs at the 9-yard-line.

After stopping Dos Pueblos on its next possession, Burbank marched back down the field and tied things up with 2:21 to play as Zacariaz hooked up with Ben Forster on a 7-yard touchdown. Aguirre’s extra-point attempt was blocked by Buso.

“They played a heck of a game. Adam should be proud of the kids he has. They never quit, they battled. That’s what is so fun about high school football. Tonight was a great representation of public high school football,” Dos Pueblos coach AJ Pateras said.









