Burbank Football Rally Effort Comes Up Short

If there is a loss that stings, the Burbank High football team certainly had it Friday night.

The Bulldogs had three drives in the fourth quarter that could have put themselves in front, but were unable to capitalize in a 27-21 loss to St. Genevieve at Los Angeles Valley College.

“It is just the same old story. Earlier in the season we put ourselves in holes and were able to come back. If you keep doing it, eventually it is going to catch up to you,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “We had opportunities to win. We didn’t execute and they did, hats off to them. When you don’t show up in the first half and football games come down to one play, it is a toss up, a coin flip for whoever makes that play. You can’t let it get to that point.”

St. Genevieve (1-3) scored twice in the first quarter as Frank Coreas had a pair of 2-yard rushing touchdowns.

The Valiants added a third touchdown as quarterback Benjamin Macias hooked up with William Parra on a 3-yard pass with 6:45 left in the first half.

Burbank (2-3) fought back as Jacob Mendieta scored on a 5-yard run with 3:42 left in the half to make it 20-7.

But Parra ran back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, to make it 27-7.

Things changed in the third quarter as St. Genevieve came out flat and Burbank took advantage.

Zakk Estrada scored on a reverse from 4 yards out with 3:33 left in the quarter to make it 27-14.

Dylan Robinson hooked up with Ben Forster early in the fourth quarter on a 71-yard touchdown to make it 27-21. The momentum appeared to swinging back to Burbank.

After a hold by the Bulldog defense, the offense had the ball in St. Genevieve territory only. The drive ended with Parra intercepting Robinson.

St. Genevieve was unable to move the ball on the ensuing drive, giving Burbank another chance.

Taking over on its own 43 yard line with 2:44 to play, Burbank once again saw its drive end with Parra intercepting Robinson.

But the game was still not over. St. Genevieve fumbled the ball and Burbank’s Daniel Luga recovered at the 12-yard line with just over two minutes to play.

After Mendieta lost two yards on first down, a run by Estrada got Burbank to the 5-yard line with just over a minute to play. But Robinson was pressed on both third and fourth down, as St. Genevieve’s defense came up big to preserve the victory.









