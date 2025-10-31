Burbank Football Runs Wild in Win Over Burroughs

Bulldogs quarterback Deshawn Laporte passes for 464 yards and seven touchdowns in 62-14 victory over Bears.

There have been some close games and upsets in the Burbank-Burroughs football series that dates back to 1949.

But that was not the case Thursday night when the teams met at Memorial Field in the regular season finale.

Burbank scored on the first play from scrimmage and were in complete command from start to finish in a 62-14 Pacific League victory.

“Defensively, I like the way they played,” Burbank coach Hector Valencia said. “Offensively we knew we were going to click.”

Burbank’s offense did more than just click. Quarterback Deshawn Laporte completed 24 of 26 passes for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

“The team executed real well. We came out and played hard and got the W,” Laporte said.

Burbank (8-2, 6-1 in league) needed just 15 seconds to score as Elijah Pendleton took one of Laporte’s baby passes and went 65 yards for the touchdown.

The Bulldogs scored three more times in the first quarter. Pendleton scored his second touchdown on a 20-yard pass.

Exodus Freeman scored on a 37-yard touchdown with 2:58 left in the first quarter and Chase Miles scored on the final play of the quarter, a 17-yard pass from Laporte.

Tyler Hudson scored on a 13-yard screen pass with 2:30 left in the first half to make it 34-0.

Kaylem Valencia intercepted a pass by Burroughs quarterback Brandon Chapparo and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.

Burbank led 42-0 at halftime.

“The way they play at that level is amazing. We need to do that if we want to play at that level,” Burroughs coach Jose Calzadilla said of Burbank.

Burbank received a 75-yard touchdown from Laporte to Miles with 4:46 left in the third quarter.

Burroughs (3-7, 3-4 in league) finally got on the board with 3:30 left in the third period as Chapparo scored on a 4-yard run.

Burbank added another touchdown before the end of the quarter as Tyler Hudson had an incredible run that saw him elude a number of tackles before going 26 yards into the end zone.

Burroughs added a touchdown with 6:41 remaining, as Troy Acosta scored on an 8-yard run.

Chapparo led Burroughs with 76 yards rushing. The Bears also got 59 yards from Sho Fujita.



Burbank will find out its fate for the CIF playoffs on Sunday when pairings will be released.