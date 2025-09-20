Burbank Football Starts League With Solid Win Over Crescenta Valley

The Burbank High football team opened the Pacific League season like a thoroughbred horse seeking to win the Kentucky Derby.

While the pace didn’t continue for four quarters, the Bulldogs did enough to earn a 49-28 road victory at Crescenta Valley High.

Burbank (3-1) will now host Muir next Friday, in what figures to be its toughest test during the regular season.

“The main thing is we got out of this game with no injuries. We had a lot of injuries to some people who didn’t play today. We’re hoping next week we get a couple of guys back,” Burbank coach Hector Valencia said.

The Bulldogs put up 28 points in the first quarter.

Deshawn Laporte had another fine effort. He finished 12 of 23 for 242 yards with three touchdowns and just one interception.

Receiver Tyler Hudson caught all but two of his passes. Hudson finished with 10 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Elijah Pendleton had nine carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Adzhemyan also turned in a fine effort on the offensive end as he had five carries for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Pendleton scored the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run with 9:38 left in the first quarter.

Burbank got a break on the ensuing kickoff, jumping on a loose ball on an onsides kick by Ryan Mendoza.

Laporte and Exodus Freeman hooked up on the first play from scrimmage for a 53-yard touchdown.

CV (2-1) fought back as quarterback Xavier Thompson surprised Burbank when he hooked up with Nathan Karsten on a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Burbank responded quickly as Laporte hooked up with Hudson on a 44-yard touchdown with 7:19 left in the first quarter.

Adzhemyan added a 13-yard touchdown run later in the quarter.

After Burbank led 28-14 at halftime, Hudson scored on a 6-yard run with 9:12 left in the third quarter to push the advantage to a three-touchdown lead.

Pendleton later scored on a 3-yard touchdown reception.

Adzhemyan had a nifty 43-yard touchdown with 11:06 to play for the Bulldogs.