Burbank Football Storms Back To Edge Fillmore For First Win Of Season

Slow starts have been a regular occurrence during the first part of the season for the Burbank High football team.

It’s played a role in the Bulldogs dropping their first three games and had them in line for another potential setback in their latest contest.

Things changed for the better for Burbank, which overcame a huge first-half deficit before finally settling in to record a 42-41 nonleague road victory against Fillmore on Friday.

“It’s been a tough start to the season and we just seem to keep falling behind,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “That’s where you look to change things up and pick each other up. You just try to stay positive. That’s what happened here.”

Burbank (1-3) trailed, 13-0, after the first quarter and owned a 27-13 halftime advantage. Fillmore (1-3) held a 35-34 lead entering the fourth quarter before Burbank went ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.

Burbank, which began the season with nonleague losses against Dos Pueblos, Santa Fe and Castaic, took a 42-35 lead on a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Zacariaz to Ezekiel Alvarez on the first play of the fourth quarter. Max Kelley converted on a two-point run conversion.

Fillmore, which suffered a 41-14 nonleague home defeat versus Burroughs on Aug. 25, closed to within 42-41 on a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter before Burbank stopped the Flashes on a two-point conversion.

“Things got a little crazy at the end,” Colman said. “It was back-and-forth almost the whole game. We came up with that stop at the end.”

Zacariaz, a junior, completed 14 of 26 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Joseph Caballero rushed for 80 yards in 20 carries and two touchdowns and added three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Burbank also received one touchdown reception apiece from Kelley and Sean Garrett. Alvarez had four catches for 64 yards.

“Daniel is getting more comfortable and getting used to the speed at the varsity level,” Colman said. “He’s learning how to carry himself and provide leadership.”

Garrett caught four passes for 62 yards and Jacob Mendieta rushed for 54 yards in 18 carries.

Burbank will wrap up nonleague action at 7 p.m. Friday against St. Genevieve at Memorial Field before its bye. Burbank will then begin Pacific League play at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Arcadia.

Burbank finished fourth in league last season behind Pasadena, Burroughs and Muir.