Burbank Football Wins Big Over Arcadia

If there is one thing the Burbank High football team wanted to do Friday night when it visited Arcadia, it was to put the previous week’s loss to Muir in the rearview mirror.

Burbank had no problems with that, rolling to a big 55-13 Pacific League win over the Apaches.

Junior quarterback Deshaun LaPorte had a night to remember, completing 25 of 27 passes for 463 yards and three touchdowns. He was also intercepted. Just one of his passes hit the turf.

“This week was a little tough coming in after that loss. We just focused on ourselves and getting healthier. We had a couple of kids banged up. We were not 100 percent. Today we knew it was about focusing on ourselves.”

Burbank (4-2, 2-1 in league) scored 41 points in the first half and came just a yard short of yet another touchdown on the final play of the half.

Three receivers had over 100 yards, led by Chase Miles with 180 yards. Exodus Freeman had 11 yards and Tyler Hudson had 103 yards receiving. Elijah Pendleton had 69 yards in just two receptions.

Pendleton scored the first touchdown of the game at the 10:17 mark of the first quarter, a 7-yard run.

The Bulldogs extended their lead a few minutes later when Hudson scored on a 3-yard run.

Johnny Sale had a 1-yard touchdown run later in the quarter. Laporte and Hudson hooked up on a 14-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.

Laporte completed his first 13 passes before being intercepted on his 14th attempt.

Burbank also got a strong effort from junior Troy Wells, who was playing his first game as a Bulldogs. He had seventh carries for 66 yards and had a 30-yard touchdown.

Burbank will host Pasadena next Friday at home.