Burbank Football Young, Energetic, Skilled

The Bulldogs hope to rebound after 3-7 record and 1-4 in the Pacific League.

By Rick Assad

Hector Valencia was the Burbank High football coach from 2009 until 2013 and has returned to lead the program after former Bulldogs quarterback and UCLA graduate Adam Colman stepped aside after the 2023 season.

During that campaign, Burbank had an off-season after many bright ones by finishing 3-7 in all games and 1-4 in Pacific League play.

“Schemes have to be faster and they need to execute them really well. Skill-wise we match up pretty well,” said Valencia, who compiled a 37-21 record, a 25-10 mark in the league and went to the CIF Southern Section playoffs all five years.

Valencia didn’t want to promise too much but was positive that the team will be ready once the season begins on August 23 with a home game at Memorial Field versus San Dimas.

The Bulldogs will next face St. Genevieve on the road on August 30 and after a bye, Burbank will host Fillmore on September 12.

On September 20, Burbank kicks off the league schedule at Muir and on September 27 will see Arcadia at home.

The Bulldogs travel to Pasadena on October 4 and will play at Hoover on October 11.

Burbank’s next league game will be on October 18 when it hosts Glendale and on October 25 the Bulldogs will be paid a visit by Crescenta Valley.

The regular season finale will be November 1 when Burbank will be the visitors in a game versus city rival Burroughs.

“We want to be above .500, but we’re very young,” Valencia said. “There are a lot of teams that are coming up. League could go any way, but we’re going in the right direction.”

Valencia looks to senior quarterback Daniel Zacaraiz to lead the offense, and he is a capable leader.

“I expect us to win the league and make it to the playoffs,” a confident Zacaraiz said. “Every game is win or go home for us this year. And we’re hungry to win.”

Valencia likes that his field general is a leader.

“Daniel has looked poised and he has some experience, and he did a good job,” Valencia said of his strong-armed quarterback.

Senior Ezekiel Alvarez is a talented wide receiver, and also plays defensive back and junior wide receiver Noah May-Vaughn is capable of putting up impressive numbers.

Another senior Max Kelley may be undersized and slightly built, but he is tough-minded and isn’t afraid to make plays.

Senior running back Joseph Caballero, a transfer from Glendale High is a determined runner who will be counted upon heavily to carry the rushing load.

“Joseph is a hard worker and also worked on his speed during the track season,” Valencia noted of Caballero, who will play his second season with Burbank.

Junior Elijah Pendleton is a slot receiver and a cornerback and will also be a vital piece of the puzzle.

Offensive and defensive lines are always important, and the Bulldogs have some quality players.

“I think we have an athletic line but not much size,” Valencia admitted. “We don’t have those hefty kids.”

The Bulldogs will have senior lineman Sebastian Mirzakanian playing both offense and defense.

Junior David Luga is another key piece and will play defensive end. “He’s a speed rusher and very athletic,” Valencia said of Luga.

Sophomore defensive back Donovan Reynoso is another promising player as is right tackle Mattew Winn.

Other players on the roster according to the national sports website maxpreps.com are seniors Aiden Ramirez, Justin Arteaga, Aidan Miller, Landon Williams and Andrew Guerra.

The juniors include Patrick Khachatryan, Uriel Cruzado, Ryan Mendoza, Johnny Sale, David Saroyan, James Taylor-Karoll, David Tsaturyan, Exodus Freeman, William Magee and Thomas Adzhemyan.

The sophomores are Juan Huezo, Brandon Keegan, Nathan Martinez, Arca Nersessian, Ares Estrada, Jack Aguilar, Jehad Altayab, Hayk Torgomyan, Nick Gonzalez and Deshawn Laporte.

The rest of the sophomores include Tyler Hudson, Aidan Dagher, Sound Wayne Sayles, Mikey Warme, Abel Reyes, Kaylem Valencia, Giovanni Bernardino, Alan Garcia, Oscar Guerra, Jacob Coto and Nico Santillian.

The freshmen include Marc Naiem, Joaquin Ruaco, Zhan Kardalyan, Andrew Khachatryan, Gavin Azizian, Dylan Elizalde, Christianne Masoudi, Harry Moila, Cruz Chavez, Luke Betancourt and Cash Maydew.

The others are William Seidel, Miguel Flores, Claudio Darby, Ronald Gordon, Jack Rogerson, Chase Miles, Diego Plancarte and Paolo Jozsef Seltenreich.