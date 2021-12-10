Burbank Girls Basketball Puts Squeeze on Glendale

When the Burbank High girls’ basketball team put on the full-court press against visiting Glendale High, the Bulldogs were outstanding.

When the Bulldogs took things a little easier the Nitros took advantage.

Burbank still was too much for Glendale in a 46-40 Pacific League win Friday night.

“Our pressure is a big key for us. We’re known for not being that pressure team, but things have changed and we’re starting to put some pressure on some teams,” Burbank coach Kris Jabourian said. “We’re putting them on their heels instead of us being put on our heels.”

Burbank (7-4 overall, 3-0 in league) began the game by scoring the first 15 points and forcing the Nitros into seven first quarter turnovers.



“We’re working hard. They come into the gym every single day for an hour and a half or two hours and I can’t even get them out of the gym. They have become addicted,” Jabourian said of his players.

Glendale (3-6) eventually got on the board with 2:17 left in the first quarter as Carmen Avedian hit a 3-pointer.

The Nitros proceeded to quickly score 11 points before the end of the quarter.

Glendale continued to keep things close, until a 3-pointer by Christina Ohanians helped give the Bulldogs a 27-16 halftime lead.

Burbank, which got a game-high 15 points from Karen Casillas, continued to cruise in the second half and went up as much as 44-24 with 4:21 to play when Casillas converted a free throw to complete a three-point play.

But Glendale once again raced back as soon as Burbank appeared to have taken things a little easier. Time did eventually run out on the Nitros.

Burbank got 14 points from Tabitha Cruz and Ohanians finished with 10. Alle Tarvirdi had four points and Rheanna Ocampo had three points.

Glendale was led by Cherilyn Legaspi, who had 19 points.