Burbank Girls Golf Topped by Arcadia at DeBell

The Burbank High girls golf team may have won the Pacific League title during the last school year.

But the Apaches are a different team less than six months later, with a pair of talented freshmen in their starting lineup.

They showed that Wednesday by winning the third league match in as many tries, this time at DeBell, the home course for Burbank and Burroughs.

Arcadia scored 191, well ahead of the Bulldogs, who shot 221. Crescenta Valley was third with 246 and Burroughs fourth with 256.

Senior Kiara Hernandez was Burbank’s low medalist, shooting 40 on the front nine hole par-35 course.

Junior Annika Lingad shot 44 as Burroughs’ top performer.

“I have been shooting around the low 40s for all the league matches lately,” Lingad said. “I know on this course I have shot lower, so I can definitely improve more.”

League #3 9-14-2021

Par 35 @Debell

Group 1 1:30 pm Score

Kiara Hernandez B1 40 Erica Lee A1 35 Amy Seo CV1 39 Jeanne Padillo G1 35

Group 2 1:40 pm Score

Lisette Orellana B2 47 Zoe Sprecher A2 38 Quiman Hu A3 41 Annika Lingad JB1 44

Group 3 1:50 pm Score

Erynn Padillo G2 48 Hailey Norman CV2 48 Alyssa Tran B3 44 Justine Hamac JB2 53

Group 4 2 pm Score

Addy Hernandez JB3 59 Kaitlyn Falkenhagen CV3 59 Kelly Fong A4 39 Lexi Sullivan B4 47

Group 5 2:10 pm Score

Michelle See A5 38 Annabel Tran B5 43 Alexis Gopez JB4 52 Sophia Reddersdorf CV4 48

Group 6 2:20 pm Score

Sophia Wang JB5 53 Jillian Garza P1 76 Nicole Ho A6 46 Kelly Fung CV5 62

Group 7 2:30 pm Score

Aleyna Doche B6 58 Pia Olin JB6 54 Maneh Davitian CV6 67 P2

Group 8 2:40 pm Score

Low Medalist

Score Sch Name 35 A Erica Lee 35 G Jean Padillo 38 A Zoe Sprecher 39 CV Amy Seo

Team Score

B A JB CV G PHS 40 35 44 39 35 76 47 38 53 48 48 44 41 59 59 47 39 52 48 43 38 53 67 58 46 54 62 221 191 256 246

Team Results

Place Score Sch Record Overall League 1st 191 AHS 5-0 15-0 2nd 221 BHS 4-1 12-3 3rd 246 CVHS 3-2 8-7 4th 256 JBHS 2-3 7-8 5th GHS 1-4 3-12 6th PHS 0-5 0-15

Previous Record