Burbank Girls Golf Topped by Arcadia at DeBell

Kiara Hernandez shoots 40 for Burbank, but Arcadia gets four under that mark.

By
Jim Riggio
-
0
183
Burbank High School senior Kiara Hernandez tees off on hole 1 of the Pacific League match. (Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

The Burbank High girls golf team may have won the Pacific League title during the last school year.

MT

But the Apaches are a different team less than six months later, with a pair of talented freshmen in their starting lineup.
They showed that Wednesday by winning the third league match in as many tries, this time at DeBell, the home course for Burbank and Burroughs.
Arcadia scored 191, well ahead of the Bulldogs, who shot 221. Crescenta Valley was third with 246 and Burroughs fourth with 256.
Senior Kiara Hernandez was Burbank’s low medalist, shooting 40 on the front nine hole par-35 course.
Junior Annika Lingad shot 44 as Burroughs’ top performer.
“I have been shooting around the low 40s for all the league matches lately,” Lingad said. “I know on this course I have shot lower, so I can definitely improve more.”

League #3    9-14-2021    

Par 35  @Debell 

Group 1          1:30 pm                                   Score

BurCal Apartments8715
Kiara HernandezB140
Erica LeeA135
Amy SeoCV139
Jeanne PadilloG135

Group 2          1:40 pm                                   Score

Lisette OrellanaB247
Zoe SprecherA238
Quiman HuA341
Annika LingadJB144

Group 3          1:50 pm                                   Score

Erynn PadilloG248
Hailey NormanCV248
Alyssa TranB344
Justine HamacJB253

Group 4          2 pm                                         Score

Addy HernandezJB359
Kaitlyn FalkenhagenCV359
Kelly FongA439
Lexi SullivanB447

Group 5          2:10 pm                                   Score

Michelle SeeA538
Annabel TranB543
Alexis GopezJB452
Sophia ReddersdorfCV448

Group 6         2:20 pm                                   Score

Sophia WangJB553
Jillian GarzaP176
Nicole HoA646
Kelly FungCV562

Group 7          2:30 pm                                   Score

Aleyna DocheB658
Pia OlinJB654
Maneh DavitianCV667
P2

Group 8          2:40 pm                                   Score

Low Medalist

ScoreSchName
35AErica Lee
35GJean Padillo
38AZoe Sprecher
39CVAmy Seo

Team Score

BAJBCVGPHS
403544393576
4738534848
44415959
47395248
43385367
58465462
221191256246

Team Results

PlaceScoreSchRecordOverall League
1st191AHS5-015-0
2nd221BHS4-112-3
3rd246CVHS3-28-7
4th256JBHS2-37-8
5thGHS1-43-12
6thPHS0-50-15

Previous Record

Arcadia   10-0Burbank   8-2CV   5-5
Glendale  2-8JBHS   5-5PHS   0-10
MT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here