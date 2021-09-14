Burbank Girls Golf Topped by Arcadia at DeBell

The Burbank High girls golf team may have won the Pacific League title during the last school year.
But the Apaches are a different team less than six months later, with a pair of talented freshmen in their starting lineup.
They showed that Wednesday by winning the third league match in as many tries, this time at DeBell, the home course for Burbank and Burroughs.
Arcadia scored 191, well ahead of the Bulldogs, who shot 221. Crescenta Valley was third with 246 and Burroughs fourth with 256.
Senior Kiara Hernandez was Burbank’s low medalist, shooting 40 on the front nine hole par-35 course.
Junior Annika Lingad shot 44 as Burroughs’ top performer.
“I have been shooting around the low 40s for all the league matches lately,” Lingad said. “I know on this course I have shot lower, so I can definitely improve more.”
League #3 9-14-2021
Par 35 @Debell
Group 1 1:30 pm Score
|Kiara Hernandez
|B1
|40
|Erica Lee
|A1
|35
|Amy Seo
|CV1
|39
|Jeanne Padillo
|G1
|35
Group 2 1:40 pm Score
|Lisette Orellana
|B2
|47
|Zoe Sprecher
|A2
|38
|Quiman Hu
|A3
|41
|Annika Lingad
|JB1
|44
Group 3 1:50 pm Score
|Erynn Padillo
|G2
|48
|Hailey Norman
|CV2
|48
|Alyssa Tran
|B3
|44
|Justine Hamac
|JB2
|53
Group 4 2 pm Score
|Addy Hernandez
|JB3
|59
|Kaitlyn Falkenhagen
|CV3
|59
|Kelly Fong
|A4
|39
|Lexi Sullivan
|B4
|47
Group 5 2:10 pm Score
|Michelle See
|A5
|38
|Annabel Tran
|B5
|43
|Alexis Gopez
|JB4
|52
|Sophia Reddersdorf
|CV4
|48
Group 6 2:20 pm Score
|Sophia Wang
|JB5
|53
|Jillian Garza
|P1
|76
|Nicole Ho
|A6
|46
|Kelly Fung
|CV5
|62
Group 7 2:30 pm Score
|Aleyna Doche
|B6
|58
|Pia Olin
|JB6
|54
|Maneh Davitian
|CV6
|67
|P2
Group 8 2:40 pm Score
Low Medalist
|Score
|Sch
|Name
|35
|A
|Erica Lee
|35
|G
|Jean Padillo
|38
|A
|Zoe Sprecher
|39
|CV
|Amy Seo
Team Score
|B
|A
|JB
|CV
|G
|PHS
|40
|35
|44
|39
|35
|76
|47
|38
|53
|48
|48
|44
|41
|59
|47
|39
|52
|48
|43
|38
|53
|54
|62
|221
|191
|256
|246
Team Results
|Place
|Score
|Sch
|Record
|Overall League
|1st
|191
|AHS
|5-0
|15-0
|2nd
|221
|BHS
|4-1
|12-3
|3rd
|246
|CVHS
|3-2
|8-7
|4th
|256
|JBHS
|2-3
|7-8
|5th
|GHS
|1-4
|3-12
|6th
|PHS
|0-5
|0-15
Previous Record
|Arcadia 10-0
|Burbank 8-2
|CV 5-5
|Glendale 2-8
|JBHS 5-5
|PHS 0-10